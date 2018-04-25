Dice Confirm Monthly Updates For Battlefield One To End In June

Dice Confirm Battlefield One Monthly Updates To End In June

Having been a massive fan of the Battlefield series since the 2nd game (which I spent many late nights (and early mornings) playing with my friends) I was looking forward to Battlefield One. I liked the idea of a WW1 setting and when I got to play it I was delighted that Dice actually threw in some history with it.

It was perhaps one of the worst wars we have ever seen and as such I’m glad that they didn’t attempt to over-glorify it in any way. That being said though, it wasn’t for everyone. Some people disliked the initial lack of private servers, others hated the lack of a hardcore mode. The list goes on, but in the franchise as a whole, I’d say that this was the marmite game.

Personally, I loved up right up to the point that they changed the bayonette mechanics. I used to love randomly charging at someone. Watching them spill an entire magazine at me. Yet, despite this, I still managed to stick them and charge off on my next rampage.

All (good?) things must end

After several fairly decent DLC and multiple updates though, it seems that all things must come to an end. As such, in a report via DSOGaming, Dice has officially confirmed that monthly updates for the game will cease in June. This, of course, is in no small part that a new Battlefield game is coming out later this year.

In the report, Dice has said: “We’re continuing monthly updates for Battlefield 1 until June 2018, in which you can expect fresh content together with various tweaks and fixes for the player experience. As you may have seen on the Updates Page, these updates can cover anything: matchmaking, weapon balancing, even Dreadnought horns that sometimes won’t stop blaring.”

As above, some people will be sad to see this come to an end. Frankly, though, others won’t care.

What do you think? Sad to see this game wind down? What did you think of Battlefield One? In addition, are you looking forward to the new game? – Let us know in the comments! – Oh and incidentally Bad Company 2 (particular the Vietnam expansion) is the best in the game in the series to date. At least in my opinion.