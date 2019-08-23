Dice Officially Cancels Battlefield V ‘5 v 5’ Mode

So far, I have thoroughly resisted the temptation to play (or more specifically, buy) Battlefield V. This was something of a bold move for me as I’d (pretty much) bought every game in the franchise since BF2. EA (or Dice), however, made a number of decisions with this game that I didn’t like. In addition, and quite frankly, on launch I wasn’t impressed enough to change my mind either!

For those of you who have stuck with it though, and indeed enjoy it, there’s some bad news. Following a planned upcoming new game mode that would introduce 5 v 5 competitive play, Dice has confirmed that this mode has now been indefinitely cancelled.

Dice Cancels New Battlefield V Competitive Mode

The new game mode was set to introduce a new 5 v 5 competitive mode. Presumably looking to focus on small scale squad-based combat. In a report via DSOGaming, however, Dice has said:

“The added focus on improving the quality of the experience and adding more of the content you want has led us to step back from our original plans to offer a competitive 5v5 mode. Not creating this mode was a tough decision, but vital for us to more quickly reach our bug-crushing and content goals. However, we will still pursue building a competitive gaming experience in Battlefield. We know that there’s already an existing competitive scene in our community. And we’re helping build features to support these communities. We want to work more closely with our players to help improve the tools that they have available to shape their play experience. This way, we can better support the places where competitive Battlefield V play already exists.”

What Do We Think?

While some might praise Dice for wanting to help improve the existing game modes (that many would argue sorely needs it) I do see an ulterior motive here.

It isn’t, after all, unusual to see a ‘cut-off’ point in which any significant development is stopped on a game. We did, for example, see then when the transition between Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 was made. Upcoming releases for BF1 were very specifically halted to concentrate on V.

I’d like to think that I may one day play this game and love it. I suspect, however, I’m going to eventually end up skipping this until EA (and/or Dice) gets back to their roots here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!