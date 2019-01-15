DICE Teases Upcoming Modes for Battlefield V in New Trailer

Another Major Update Incoming

In preparation for the next major update to Battlefield V, DICE has released a new action packed trailer. Aside from the flashy graphics, the trailer serves as a preview for the new game modes arriving. This includes ‘Squad Conquest’, which has been described as a “tighter and more intense” 8v8 variant of Conquest mode.

That is not all. More game modes are also arriving with the new co-op ‘Combined Arms’ arriving after ‘Squad Conquest’. Combined Arms allows up to four players to engage against AI enemies in surgical strikes on objectives.

Furthermore, fan favourite ‘Rush’ also makes a return. In this mode, teams are split into Attackers, who have a limited number of respawn tickets available for the whole team, and Defenders, who have an unlimited supply of tickets available.

When is This Battlefield V Update Arriving?

While ‘Combined Arms’ arrives in February, the first wave of ‘Squad Conquest’ and Chapter 2 contents will start arriving on January 15th.

Moreover, DICE is adding four new weapons to the game. These are unlocakble by completing Weekly Challenges in January and February. These weapons are the Zk-383 SMG (Medic class), Modele 1944 semi-automatic rifle (Assault class), M1922 MMG (Support class), and Mk. III bolt-action rifle (Recon class).