Dirt Rally is FREE Right Now on Humble Bundle

The good people at Humble Bundle are at it again. Today they’re giving away yet another free game. I am, of course, talking about Dirt Rally. The iconic racing series from Codemasters continues to impress with its sideways driving action. Now, you can enjoy everything this game has to offer for free. Of course, this isn’t a timed free play, this is a 100% yours to keep on Steam.

Dirt Rally

“DiRT Rally is the most authentic and thrilling rally game ever made, road-tested over 80 million miles by the DiRT community. It perfectly captures that white knuckle feeling of racing on the edge as you hurtle along dangerous roads, knowing that one crash could irreparably harm your stage time.” – Steam

How do I get it for FREE?

Simply head on over to this link here. Select “get the game” from the page and follow the usual sign-in procedure on Humble Bundle. You’ll be emailed a link once you’re done. Click that link, and scroll to the bottom of the Humble Bundle page it takes you to. You will find you Steam code at the bottom of that page. Overall, it shouldn’t take you more than a minute. Not bad for a game that’s still $40 in the Steam store.