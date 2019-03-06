Disc-Less Xbox Console Expected In May





New Xbox Console On The Way?

In Summer last year, rumours began to emerge that Microsoft was giving very strong consideration towards the next-generation of consoles having some form of ‘disc-less’ variant.

The concept behind this was that the version could represent a ‘less-expensive’ alternative, while (hopefully) also offering a more competitive entry-price.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, it seems that this new release may not be for the next-generation after all. How come? Well, the rumours are suggesting that a disc-less system will be released based on the current Xbox One generation of technology. Even more so, as soon as this Summer!

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, no set release date has been announced. Actually, if we’re being entirely honest here, even Microsoft hasn’t yet confirmed this rumour despite it seemingly being one of the worst kept secrets now.

It is, however, reportedly that this new disc-less console could release as soon as May 2019. Yes, literally just months away.

What Do We Think?

Pricing is going to be a very critical factor here. Presumably, without a disc-drive the system should sell for less. On the other hand, however, if this is going to be a storage/streaming system, a larger capacity hard drive might be necessary.

If this can be sold for around £100-£200 though, it could prove to be a very successful ‘last hurrah’ for the Xbox One.

What do you think?