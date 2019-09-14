Discord To Shut Down Its Nitro Gaming Platform Next Month

It’s not even (technically speaking) a year old yet, but Discord (the popular communications app) has a game streaming service available to its premium members. There has, however, been something of a problem. Put simply, no one is (or perhaps more accurately – was) using it. Perhaps thats something to do with the fact that people either didn’t know about it or did and then entirely forgotten that it existed!

As such, although it may not necessarily be that surprising, Discord has announced that come next month, the Nitro gaming subscription service will be shut down.

Discord Announces Nitro Subscription Gaming Platform Shut Down

The subscription package came in at $10 a month and basically offered a ‘premium’ level of Discord usage that also included a fairly solid library of games. Compared to other services, however, there were just too few of them. More than that, however, Discord has openly admitted that despite people having access to the games via the premium subscription, hardly anyone was actually doing it.

As such, on October 15th, the Nitro platform will be officially shut down. They are, however, maintaining the subscription service, but are focusing more on alternative perks.

Discord Launching Their Own App and Game Store

What Are They Offering In Replacement?

Well, despite the gaming subscription service being scrapped, Discord is still hoping to add some new features. Ones that they hope will keep users despite the loss of the games. These include access to much higher quality streaming and, in addition, the option to be able to transfer files up to 100mb in size between users. With, of course, some other minor tweaks and perks.

If you did, however, specifically sign-on for the games package, you can apply for a refund. It does, however, perhaps highlight the first notable casualty of the rush late last year to create subscription-based gaming platforms.

What do you think? Are you a member of Discord Nitro? Will losing the games have any bearing on your subscription? – Let us know in the comments!

