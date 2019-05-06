Disgraced YouTuber Austin Jones Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

Austin Jones Sentenced to 10 Years

For many, making it as a YouTube personality is one of the biggest dreams you could hope for. I’m sure that for those few who do make it big enough to make a living from it, it’s (mostly) pretty awesome.

In the case of Austin Jones, however, living the dream has suddenly turned into a nightmare as in a report via The Verge, he has just been sentenced to prison for 10 years.

Arrest

Rising to popularity by performing acapella songs, in June 2017, Austin Jones was arrested over allegations that he used his popular YouTube channel to solicit pornographic images from fans of his who were underage. Pleading guilty to the charges earlier this year, he has since been under effective ‘home arrest’ until sentencing was passed. There were rumours that ‘mental health’ was brought into question to possibly avoid a custodial sentence.

Following a court hearing yesterday, however, he has been given a 10-year prison sentence. A sentence which, even I’ll admit, has more than surprised me.

A Fair Sentence?

While 10-years might seem like a very long time, to others it may not seem like long enough. Particularly if you are aware of some of the details surrounding his guilt. While we are not going to go into much depth about them here, let’s just say that his conduct was very disturbing.

He does at least have quite a significant period to think about it and, again without going into details, I can’t see that he’s going to have the best of times in prison. He’s certainly going to find new ways to hit those high notes!

It does, however, represent the first major instance of a YouTuber using their celebrity for their own deviant means. A stark lesson for all!

What do you think? Surprised at the sentence? – Let us know in the comments.