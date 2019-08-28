Disney Confirm Lion King & Aladdin Game Remasters

Going back to the golden days of the 16-bit era, it’s hard to argue that Disney went through a spell of releasing some damn good games for the Sega Megadrive and Super Nintendo. Chief amongst these was undoubtedly both Aladdin and The Lion King which stand out as something of a testament that a good film to game adaptation is possible.

This was, perhaps, in no small part due to the fact that Disney themselves worked on the games, particularly the art direction which still holds up exceptionally well today.

Well, it’s time to get a little excited as in a report via DSOGaming, Disney has confirmed that they will release a remaster of both games and, better still, it will come out this October!

Disney Announce Aladdin and Lion King Game Remasters

So, what do we know so far? Well, in truth, very little. What Disney has confirmed is that both games will receive a 1080p HD release with updated sprite models, but the option will also be there to play the games in their original state. In addition, there will also be a fast-forward and rewind function as these were pretty tight platform releases.

The main factor which is unclear as to whether the remasters will be based on the SNES or Megadrive versions. As crazy as it sounds, both games were very different. Although I’ll happily confess to being a SNES fanboy, I’ll admit that in both instances, the Megadrive versions were better. Some have, however, already speculated that to save any fan backlash, Disney may simply remaster both versions of each game.

When Are They Out?

Disney has confirmed that the Aladdin and Lion King remasters will release his October. Yes, we’re already (at most) 2 months away from their release.

This represents yet another surprise release for the year and one that will, undoubtedly, be very welcome to those like myself who played these games and absolutely loved them.

Unlike the recent live-action Aladdin and Lion King films, this is 100% not an unnecessary remake!

