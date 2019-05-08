Disney Confirms 8 New Marvel Films & Bob’s Burgers Release

/ 5 hours ago
New Avengers Endgame Trailer Shows New Suits and Captain Marvel

Disney Film Line-Up Released

With the release of Avenger’s Endgame, I daresay that many fans of Marvel and superhero franchises, in general, might have been a little concerned about what the future might have held.

Following a press release from Disney, however, there is more than a little to get excited about. Seemingly revealing their entire film schedule for the next 4 years, at least 8 new Marvel films are confirmed and even the Bob’s Burgers movie has a confirmed release date!

Moving Into Phase 4

The release of the next Spider-Man film this Summer will essentially cap off the ‘phase 3’ of Marvel Universe films. While details are still unclear as to exactly what phase 4 will uncompass, it’s pretty clear that Disney already has a pretty good idea as to what they plan to release and, more specifically, when.

If you’re not exactly a fan of the Marvel films, however, the full film line-up below is more than a little to get excited about!

What Do We Think?

I must confess that out of all the information confirmed, the release date for the Bob’s Burger movie is definitely my highlight. I absolutely love the series and there was concerns (following Fox’s purchase by Disney) that is may have been pushed back, delayed or (worse!) even cancelled.

With a release date of July 17th, 2020, however, rest assured I’ll be there when it hits theatres!

What do you think? Which film from the list are you most looking forward to? – Let us know in the comments!

Sony Announces Two Marvel Movie Launches for 2020
Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!