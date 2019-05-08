Disney Confirms 8 New Marvel Films & Bob’s Burgers Release

Disney Film Line-Up Released

With the release of Avenger’s Endgame, I daresay that many fans of Marvel and superhero franchises, in general, might have been a little concerned about what the future might have held.

Following a press release from Disney, however, there is more than a little to get excited about. Seemingly revealing their entire film schedule for the next 4 years, at least 8 new Marvel films are confirmed and even the Bob’s Burgers movie has a confirmed release date!

Disney drops updated movie release schedule through 2027, including projects for Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pixar, and the Avatar sequels pic.twitter.com/g2zfTZwWvO — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 7, 2019

Moving Into Phase 4

The release of the next Spider-Man film this Summer will essentially cap off the ‘phase 3’ of Marvel Universe films. While details are still unclear as to exactly what phase 4 will uncompass, it’s pretty clear that Disney already has a pretty good idea as to what they plan to release and, more specifically, when.

If you’re not exactly a fan of the Marvel films, however, the full film line-up below is more than a little to get excited about!

What Do We Think?

I must confess that out of all the information confirmed, the release date for the Bob’s Burger movie is definitely my highlight. I absolutely love the series and there was concerns (following Fox’s purchase by Disney) that is may have been pushed back, delayed or (worse!) even cancelled.

With a release date of July 17th, 2020, however, rest assured I’ll be there when it hits theatres!

What do you think? Which film from the list are you most looking forward to? – Let us know in the comments!