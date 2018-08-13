Disney Release New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer

I must admit that in recent years, I have become a bit of a Disney fan again. I say this as I kinda fell out of the company in the mid-late 90’s when Disney was going through a bit of a sub-par period. Of the recent films though, there’s very little I didn’t like and Wreck-It Ralph actually stands out as one of my favourites with the possible exception of ‘Up’.

With an upcoming sequel, Disney has released a brand new trailer for ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Ralph Breaks The Internet’ and I must admit, this is looking like a pretty fantastic sequel.

Disney and Sequels

Despite my positivity over the film, Disney has proven on many occasions that it struggles with sequels. The vast majority end up as straight to DVD affairs managing to retain none of the original voice cast and a notable drop in the animation quality. This sequel will, however, be going to the cinema as did the recent (excellent) Incredibles 2.

Not Strictly A New Trailer

In fairness, this isn’t, strictly speaking, a brand new trailer. It is more of an extended version of the original teaser trailer. Despite that though, the new footage included looks pretty fantastic and I must admit, I did chuckle at the ‘Brave’ joke at the end. I just hope that isn’t the funniest part of the movie.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 releases in cinemas on November 2nd. I fancy I’ll probably be going to the cinema to see this. What about you?

What do you think? Like what you see from the film so far? – Let us know in the comments!

