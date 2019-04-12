Disney+ Streaming Service Goes Live on November 12

Priced Aggressively Lower than Netflix

People have been waiting with baited breath for Disney to finally announce the arrival of their Disney+ streaming platform. The media giant easily has the catalogue to fill it with their own content.

Plus, they pretty much fund their own productions so original content is not going to be a problem for them. In fact, they have already announced a $1B war chest to fund original content. Moreover, that is on top of the estimated $1B operating cost of the platform.

Furthermore, with the recent merger finalized between Disney and FOX, it means their catalogue is even bigger.

The only question is, whether they will be able to offer a better value than Netflix?

How Much is the Disney+ Streaming Service?

Rumours have been floating around regarding the streaming service’s price for a while now. However, they have finally confirmed it to be $6.99 USD a month. Which severely undercuts Netflix’ $12.99 by quite a bit.

Will it Have FOX Shows Like the Simpsons?

A few months ago, Disney confirmed that they are moving all FOX shows to the new streaming platform. Instead, some will go to Hulu. However, some FOX properties are simply to juicy to exclude on the new site.

Which is why it makes sense for The Simpsons for example, with its 30-season catalogue to be included on Disney+ as well. This adds significant value to the streaming platform and makes it irresistible to TV fans.

The next question is, what will Netflix do now?