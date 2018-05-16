Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Arriving in August 2018

Definitive Edition Coming Soon

Larian Studios’ multiple award-winning Divinity: Original Sin 2 is getting a Definitive Edition on August. However, before that, it is coming to Xbox Game Preview on May 16 first. Which means Xbox users will be able to get in on the action for free before the actual launch. The first three hours of Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition will be playable. However, those who pre-order it will be able to play the entire first act.

What About PC Users?

That's correct. Owners of D:OS2 on PC will automatically have the Definitive Edition in their steam library when it launches in August. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) May 14, 2018

Although this early preview is only for Xbox One users, PC users have other reasons to celebrate. For one, Larian Studios has confirmed that the Definitive Edition update will be automatic come August. Furthermore, it will be FREE for both Steam and even GOG versions of the game. Larian Studios did not reveal any details yet on what the new version will bring.

If Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition is anything to go by, it will feature a revised story, improved controller support and thousands of tweaks. Expect it to add at least several hundred more hours of gameplay to the already highly entertaining game. However, Larian Studios did not say whether the saves from the non-Definitive Edition version will carry over unlike with Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition. Hopefully more details will surface closer to launch.