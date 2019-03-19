DIYPC Introduces the Trio-VX-RGB Chassis

Comes with 4x RGB Fans Pre-installed

DIYPC is announcing the availability of their new Trio-VX-RGB case. As the name suggests, this chassis is RGB LED capable. Although unlike other cases which just offer connectivity, the Trio-VX-RGB actually comes bundled with 4x RGB LED fans. Three are in the front for intake, while the fourth is at the rear as exhaust.

Each fan has 18 LEDs, so it is plenty bright when enabled. Furthermore, the chassis has a built-in RGB preset controller. So users do not need to connect it to a compatible motherboard to control.

With a simple button press on the front IO, users have access to 7 different color in 3 modes: control- circularly flashing, breathing and stable. If they have an MSI, ASRock, Gigabyte or ASUS motherboard, these LED fans can also synchronize.

The Trio-VX-RGB also has a 4mm thick tempered glass side panel. So users can freely show off their hardware and internal lighting.

In terms of hardware support, maximum GPU length can be up to 382mm. Meanwhile, CPU coolers can be up to 162mm tall. Radiator support is up to 240mm in the front.

How Much is the DIYPC Trio-VX-RGB Case?

The Trio-VX-RGB chassis has an MSRP of $69.99 USD and is now available from partner resellers such as NewEgg.com.