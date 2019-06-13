DJI Introduce New ‘Tank’ Drone Designed to Teach Kids Coding

DJI Reveal ‘Tank’ Drone

DJI is, without a doubt, one of the best-known names in terms of drone manufacturers with them providing both entry-level and exceptionally-high level drone products. Their latest reveal, however, is taking things very much back to terra firma!

Following the release of a video, DJI has revealed a new ‘tank’ drone design. The good news, however, is that it’s (probably) not designed to wipe out the human race. Instead, it is designed very specifically to teach children how to use coding.

RoboMaster S1

The drone was originally used in a competition in China where, essentially, a robot wars style approach was taken with kids/schools seeing who could program the most battle ready robot. DJI has, however, decided to bring this product to the west in a slightly watered-down version.

The drone is capable of being controlled via smart devices and can fully map a room thanks to it’s 360 degree cameras. In addition, it also has a 120 degree front facing camera and via the use of led lights, can be programmed to perform a number of tasks.

How Much Does It Cost?

The RoboMaster S1 isn’t cheap. Then again, with a $499 price tag it’s hardly prohibitively expensive either. While it is a clear way for DJI to flex their tech muscles, the chances are that they probably hope that this will possibly prove to be very popular as an educational tool. There are, after all, plenty of schools, colleges and Universities that would probably be interested in this.

The only mild downside at the time of writing is that it will initially only be made available in America. Europe (for reasons unknown) seemingly has to wait for this one!

