Domain Registration Hints at Imminent GTA VI Announcement

/ 1 hour ago
GTA 6 MIAMI

It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that work on GTA VI is underway and has been for quite some time. In terms of any formal announcements, however, both Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have been keeping things incredibly quiet!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, some of the more eagle-eyed members of the fanbase have noted something pretty significant. Namely, that Take-Two Interactive recently updated what will surely be the games official website.

GTA VI Announcement?…

In theory, there would be very little reason for Take-Two Interactive to update their listing unless they were doing something with it. Albeit being entirely speculation, it has led many to believe that this may simply be the precursor to the formal announcement of the game.

What Do We Think?

Some of the more optimistic members of the community seem to believe that this update indicates that a formal announcement will be made before the end of the month. Admittedly, with many of the gaming industries major events (such as E3) canceled, we shouldn’t expect any ‘big’ dates for game announcements in 2020.

That being said though, while entirely possible, we have our doubts. If anyone from Take-Two or Rockstar is reading this, however, we’re definitely more than happy to be proven wrong!

What do you think? Is this just a ‘simple’ update to the domain? Is something big happening? – Let us know in the comments!

