DOOM Finally Gets 4K UHD Update on Consoles

4K UHD DOOM Finally on Consoles

It has been a long wait for fans of the shooter, but DOOM is finally getting its 4K UHD update. Bethesda‘s 2016 remake of the classic Id Software FPS has even seen itself get ported to the Nintendo Switch. This update is for both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X users, rolling out on the same day. See every gib, every frag, and every blast of the BFG in stunning high resolution.

Interestingly, there are some missing information not found on the Bethesda announcement blog. The framerate in particular is missing, which suggests it might not be a 60fps game. At least not yet. The engine itself is highly scalable, especially if they can optimize it enough for the handheld Nintendo Switch.

When is the 4K Update Arriving?

According to Bethesda, these updates are rolling out on March 29 which just happens to be today. They even released a teaser trailer to promote the update and show off what 4K gameplay looks like.

Bethesda even encourages fans to use the game’s built-in Photo Mode and share their 4K screenshots after the patch. Use the hashtag #DOOM on social media platforms so everyone can see.