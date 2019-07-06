Dr Mario World Release New ‘Multiplayer’ Trailer

Dr Mario World

It may have taken them a while, but Nintendo seems to be fully embracing the world of mobile gaming. It is, after all, an industry that generates a lot of money and Nintendo does have many games that (with a little tweaking) suits the platform well. You know… games like Dr Mario!

Well, following the formal confirmation of Dr Mario World coming to Android and iOS, the release date is fast approaching. In a brand new video release, however, Nintendo has confirmed that the game will include multiplayer functions. Yes, you can challenge your friends to a game!

How Does It Work?

The video above probably best describes how the multiplayer system will work. In a nutshell, however, via social media platforms you’ll be able to issue invite challenges to your friends to see who is the best virus killer between you.

The game has also looked to carry over a lot of the mechanics seen in the original SNES multiplayer mode including sending pesky unwanted pills to your opponent.

When Is It Out?

Dr Mario will release on both Android and iOS for free. As you might expect, there will be a few in-app purchases to try and tempt you to part with some money. On the whole, however, it seems that the single-player content is going to be more than robust enough to warrant a download.

You can check out the Android version via the link here! – You can also check out the iOS version via the link here!

Dr Mario World will release on July 10th!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!