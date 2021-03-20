DRAM Prices Predicted to Increase by 20% in Q2 2021

While consumers are currently more than a little displeased (and rightly so) with the increase in cost of both graphics cards and processors, thankfully, for the last 2-3 years, DRAM has (generally speaking) been on something of a significant downwards trend. Put simply, memory today costs about half as much as what the equivalent would’ve done back in around 2016/2017.

Following a report via DRAMExchange, however, a leading market intelligence group has predicted that the cost of DRAM is shortly set to spike quite notably!

DRAM Prices to Spike?

Following a statement from TrendForce, they have cited that due to the continued COVID-19 situation, as well as increased supply requests made on semiconductor foundries (seemingly having multiple-month long orders on queue), it would appear that after years of being produced in something of a significant surplus, DRAM might be (relatively speaking) running out.

As such, and as often is the way in supply and demand economics, the less of something there is, the more expensive it will get!

When Will This Happen?

Although RAM prices have (apparently) already increased throughout Q1 at a rate of about 5-8%, it is now being suggested that a further spike of around 20% can be expected by consumers and will likely persist throughout at least Q2-Q3 2021. – So, the short version is, if you are planning on building a new PC or upgrading your memory, do it now, because if this is proven true, the good times regarding DRAM may finally be coming to an end.

What do you think? How much memory do you currently have in your system? – Let us know in the comments!