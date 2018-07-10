Driving On The Phone To Get Roadside Automation Trials

Driving On The Phone To Get Roadside Automation Warning Trials

Driving while using your phone is a pretty dumb thing to do. If we overlook the possibility of sending a slightly mistyped text message, there are far worst things that could happen. You could, for example, get points on your license and a pretty hefty fine. Oh, and let’s not forget that you could completely lose track of the road crash your car and possibly kill someone in the process. The short story is, please don’t use your phone while driving.

It seems, however, that in an effort to clamp down on this further an automated system is going to trial in the UK that will be able to detect if a phone is active in a moving car.

Interesting, But Not Perfect!

In a report via the BBC, the system is initially going to be tested somewhere in Norfork. It is not believed that the system will feature any recording system. Nor will it initially be designed to issue fines (we’ll get back to this shortly). The system is merely being trialled to see if it could potentially work. If so, expect to see it rolled out very soon!

The system at present though isn’t perfect. For example, while they believe it can detect a phone being used within a specific car, it cannot identify if it is specifically the driver doing it. As such, in terms of fines and enforcement, the system is fairly useless at the moment. The system may in future implement video capturing which could potentially see a driver using it, at this stage though, they’re simply just going to see if it works.

Plans For The Future

As well as video recording, the cameras may also implement ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) to streamline warnings, fines or even potentially court action for any offenders. There is, of course, a really simple way to avoid this being a problem. Just don’t use your phone while driving.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!