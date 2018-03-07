From Dusk Til Dawn Parodied In New South Park DLC

South Park DLC on the way!

To be honest, I was a little surprised when South Park The Fractured But Whole released. It’s been around 6 months since the game landed now, and call me crazy, but did anyone care? I know that certain Twitch and YouTube restrictions have not make it the easiest game to promote, but this came and went and hardly anyone said anything about it!

It seems, however, that despite this seemingly tepid reception, the game did well enough to warrant a DLC and in addition, it seems to be a pretty amazing take on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘From Dusk Til Dawn’.

From Dusk Til Dawn

In the film, we see George Clooney and his brother end up at a nightclub. One that, incidentally, just happens to be owned and operated by vampires. People turn up, they get killed or turned and all of their property goes into the vampires community pool (I guess).

In a report via PCGamesN, this DLC will see Casa Bonita (a Mexican themed restaurant) taken over by the Goth kids.

Team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita in the new DLC From Dusk Till Casa Bonita, coming March 20! pic.twitter.com/zW99KkFcoK — South Park (@SouthPark) March 6, 2018

In fairness, despite my initial semi-criticism, parody is something that South Park is the King at. They have regularly teased or poked fun at subjects over the years and I think this choice for DLC is genius. It entirely fits in within the remit of the game while there being more than enough material to make the parody work.

When is the DLC out?

The ‘From Dusk Till Casa Bonita’ DLC will be released of console and PC, March 20th. So if you already want to play this, the good news is that you don’t have to wait too long.

I am tempted. As above, however, I’m still all a little underwhelmed by the game to know if I can be bothered to go back. This DLC though might just tempt me.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the new South Park game? In addition, are you planning on getting the DLC? – Let us know in the comments!

