Dying Light 2 Map is 4 Times Larger Than the Original Game

When Dying Light released a little over 4 years ago, I must say that I largely enjoyed the game. While it was (yet another) zombie survival game, it did at least look to offer something that many of the other numerous releases didn’t. Namely, throwing in a bit of parkour to the mix to escape the horde.

With the announcement of the sequel last year, many have been hoping that while they don’t tamper with the formula too much, they can look to make a number of improvements to the original game. Not that this is far removed from what most fans hope of any sequel.

Following the release of a video, however, there is some good news in at least one regard. Namely, that is has been confirmed that the map size for Dying Light 2 will be (roughly) 4 times larger than that of the original game. It’s not as if the map from the first game was tiny either!

Dying Light 2

Speaking with Nvidia, Pawel Rohleder, Techland’s Chief Technology Officer confirmed that thanks to their new engine they have been able to expand the world quite significantly from the original game. As such, players will be able to explore a map that is vastly larger and that can only be a good thing!

Given that they were speaking to Nvidia, while specific details were not announced, the game is believed to utilize the features seen from the 20XX series of Nvidia RTX graphics cards. That could, therefore, mean that a significant step-up from the graphics of the original is more than likely.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, Dying Light 2 is set for a Spring 2020 release. Yes, sadly we don’t have anything more specific than that. Based on what we have seen so far, however, this sequel is looking decent. In addition, it seems to be ticking all of the right boxes in terms of improving the original. All while, we might add, not dumping all over it either.

We’re not exactly hyped, but we’re keeping an eye on this one.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dying Light 2? What improvements do you hope to see in the game? – Let us know in the comments!