Dynasty Warriors 9 Releases Patch That Actually Fixes Things!

Dynasty Warriors 9 Finally Gets A Patch That Starts To Fix Things

At the time of writing, Dynasty Warriors 9 is likely set to win my award for the most disappointing game of 2018. A title I’m fairly sure KOEI Namco wouldn’t thank me for, but it’s true. Releases across all platforms were largely received with a ‘meh’ of negativity. Why? Because the game was awful to look at and worse to play.

Having first-hand experience with both the PC and PS4 version, I can personally attest that the game was awful. Framerate spikes/drops regularly occurred and graphically speaking, this could have been released 3 years ago and still, nobody would have been whooping about it.

What is perhaps the most disappointing aspect, however, is that since the release and several patches, practically nothing has been done to try and fix this travesty of a game.

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, a new patch has been released and thankfully, KOEI Tecmo has finally started fixing some of the problems.

Patch Notes!

Admittedly, the game still hasn’t received the fixes is still desperately needs. This is, however, the first step in the right direction.

The patch notes include the following fixes;

Added the setting Dynamic Camera Settings to “Options”.

Added a setting to “Options” that allows you to select whether sheathing and drawing your weapon is automatic or manual.

Improved the movement of soldiers and officers during battle.

Improved the movement of archers.

Corrected an error in the Encyclopedia: Officers entry for “Sui Gu”.

Corrected an issue in which siege towers would not move during the Wu Chapter 10 Mission “Ambush at Yiling”.

Fixed an issue in which, after meeting the victory conditions for the Jin Chapter 13 Mission “Assault on Chengdu”, other missions could incorrectly be accepted.

Corrected an issue in which the Shu Chapter 12 Mission “Battle of Mt. Tielong” could not be completed if Xiahou Ba had been slain.

Improved the behavior for controlling the camera by using a mouse.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

In all honesty, this is still but a drop in the ocean compared to the problems this game has. It is, however, the first patch we have seen where real tangible changes have been implemented. Dynasty Warriors 9 can be saved, but in my opinion, this patch doesn’t even get the life-support machine turned on.

What do you think? Did you play Dynasty Warriors 9? What was your opinion of it? – Let us know in the comments!