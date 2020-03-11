E3 2020 has Reportedly Been Cancelled?!

E3 represents one of the biggest gaming events of the year and with Microsoft and Sony both expected to reveal details of their next-gen consoles before the end of 2020, it may have given us one of our first and biggest insights into what we could expect from the systems.

Following various reports on Twitter, however, the rumour mill is going into overdrive that the event might be cancelled. Specifically due to growing concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

Been hearing secondhand whispers tonight from several devs/pubs that E3 is cancelled, although I've also heard from a couple of people in positions to know that the ESA hasn't officially made a decision yet and is still consulting with pubs. Either way, it's only a matter of time https://t.co/Od0MDj3ZXv — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020

E3 2020 is Cancelled?

For the sake of clarity, we should note that at the moment, all we have is rumors. There has been no official word from E3 as of yet. Following an initial post from ‘Devolver Digital‘, however, it seems that various sources are all now strongly suggesting that the E3 2020 organisers have been speaking to people to say that, off the record (and pending an official announcement), that the event is being canceled.

If true, and if it is we can probably expect to hear something official in the next few hours, the only real question is whether this is being cancelled entirely or is just being pushed back until later in the year.

My day started with investigating some E3 stuff. Ended with multiple (and I mean MULTIPLE) sources coming my way.



E3 cancelation announcement scheduled for tmw AM. I don’t think it will hold the night. Many of us have been engaged by sources this evening.



Cancel your plans. — Mike Futter (@Futterish) March 11, 2020

What Do We Think?

Despite E3 2020 being one of the biggest gaming events of the year, do we think these rumors are true? Well, with us already seeing some major events either indefinitely postponed or put off entirely, it seems more than likely that E3 2020 may be the next to go under the cloud of the Coronavirus.

As above, we await official confirmation from the organizers. At the time of writing, however, we would say that that the chances of this being true is probably 90%. E3 2020 is (probably) off!

What do you think? Do you think these rumors are true? – Let us know in the comments!