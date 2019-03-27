EA Confirm 350 Staff Redundancies To Help Balance The Books

EA To Sack 350 Employees

In terms of game developers, EA is (without a doubt) one of the most hated companies out there. Admittedly, there are a lot of others who get a lot of ire from the gaming community *cough* Bethesda *cough*, but EA does have something of a well-deserved reputation of releasing unfinished games practically dependant on DLC.

It is a reputation that has come to bite them in the bum in recent years. Particularly when you look at Battlefield V which is shaping up to be a flop for them.

This isn’t even a trend that’s specifically affecting EA. Companies such as Blizzard, Activision, and Bethesda are all starting to feel the pinch as consumers choose to turn away from their releases.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, in an effort to attempt to “address our challenges” (aka, balance the books) EA has confirmed that around 350 staff will be made redundant.

They’re Not Alone!

Since the start of the year, we have already seen a number of developers look to cut costs. This, generally speaking, always starts with staff and as you may recall Blizzard had to let around 800 jobs go in February due to an expected poor 2019.

With the release of Anthem, however, EA did seem to have something of a unexpected hit on their hands. The hype for that game, however, has pretty quickly died off.

The jobs cuts are reportedly set to hit the sales and marketing teams first which, in fairness, given the ‘mission impossible’ task they were handed with Battlefield 5, some might actually be relieved.

It is, however, yet another sign that consumers, despite grumbling about this developer for years, might finally be voting with their feet and hopefully causing some reflection at EA.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!