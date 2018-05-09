EA Confirm Battlefield 5 Will Have A Single Player Campaign

EA Confirm that Battlefield 5 Will Have a Single Player Campaign

With the success of the Call of Duty franchise, it’s hardly surprising that we are seeing Battlefield releases become more common. It didn’t use to be that way. With Battlefield V expected to launch this year though, there have been concerns over the direction the game might be going in. This is, in particular, directly related to Call of Duty’s on again off again decision to have or not have single player modes.

Admittedly, in such games, the single-player campaign generally tends to play 2nd fiddle to the multiplayer. In addition, with loot boxes, DLC and microtransactions etc. multiplayer can be a lot more lucrative. That being said though, Battlefield One, in my opinion at least, had an excellent single-player campaign. While not especially long, it managed to discretely teach people about the first world war. Giving a little occasional that while it might be a game, it is a game based on real events.

With the concerns for the future of the single-player mode though, in a report via PCGamesN, EA has assured fans that Battlefield 5 will include a single-player campaign.

What do we know about the game?

Truthfully very little. Both EA and Dice are keeping the details well under wraps. It is, however, thought that Battlefield 5 will have a World War Two setting. With this, I sincerely hope that they attempt within the single-play mode to emulate what they did in BF1 by attempting to put a little history across to players.

We do also know that a Battle Royale mode is currently being looked into. How this would work based on the usual server sizes of 16, 24, 36 and 64, however, is unclear.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Battlefield series? Did you enjoy Battlefield One? Are you looking forward to Battlefield 5? – Let us know in the comments!