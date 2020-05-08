EA Confirms Free Game Upgrades for PS5/Xbox Series X

EA isn’t exactly the most universally loved game’s publisher out there and, if we’re being honest, for good reason. It seems, however, that they are are going to be pretty (and surprisingly) decent about the whole difficult business of transitioning between the current and next-gen consoles.

In a report via TechPowerUp, EA has confirmed that (apparently) all of their existing PS4 or Xbox One games will receive a free upgrade meaning that they will definitely be playable on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

EA Offers Console Transition Solution

When a new console is just on the horizon, it can create problems for gamers who want to play certain titles, but don’t necessarily want to have to buy them twice! You know, once on the existing system then again when the new one comes out!

In answering this, however, EA has confirmed that their digital library of games will be upgraded to allow them to run on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles which are expected to launch around November this year!

Better still, it will try (wherever possible) to move the games up to 4K support!

What Do We Think?

Honestly? It’s probably a very smart move. For example, if you were looking to buy an EA game on current-gen systems, this announcement at least gives you the assurance that as/when you transition to the next-gen consoles that it’ll still work and, who knows, may even see some big improvements in the patch.

EA actually doing something to help gamers? Well, don’t think that this move is entirely charitable. They do, after all, want you to keep buying their games until the PS5 and Xbox Series X come out! Still though, it gets a big thumbs up from us!

