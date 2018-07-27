EA Launching Origin Access Premiere Subscription on July 30th

Unlimited Game Subscription Service

Electronic Arts is launching a new unlimited games subscription version of their Origin Access called Premiere.

Origin Access provides discounts to all EA games and offers select games for free. Meanwhile, Origin Access Premiere takes that one step further, offering even new releases prior to their launch. In fact, EA is offering a five-day head start for every single new title to those with a subscription.

This sounds like an extremely enticing offer considering the big titles coming out soon. For sports fans, Madden NFL 19 is arriving on August 2, and FIFA 19 is launching on September 20. The next installment of Battlefield is also launching soon in October. Plus, the most anticipated open-world online action RPG game Anthem is launching on February 15.

Premiere subscribers also receive the same 10% discount and Vault as the regular Origin Access subscription.

How Much Does This Service Cost?

The standard Origin Access is currently available for only $29.99 per-year. Users can also opt for the monthly payment plan for $4.99 per-month.

Getting an Origin Access Premiere subscription on the other hand, is going to cost significantly more. Its price is $99.99 per-year, or users can also pay $14.99 per month. Paying annually will save the user $80, versus paying month-to-month.