EA May Be Making a Surprising Return to Steam

It’s been 8 years now since EA decided to go it on their own with the launch of their Origin platform. Despite the amount of time that has passed since then, however, I think even the most enthusiastic users of it would agree that it hasn’t struck a chord with the PC gaming community.

Don’t get me wrong, I have Origin installed. Do I ever use it beyond the realms of being the ‘launcher’ for my handful of EA games though? No. I only have it because I need it!

With the limited library selection and often really poor sale events, it’s quite simply not been a winner. In a surprising turnaround, however, a Twitter post from EA has given a strong indication that EA might be set to make an official return to Steam!

EA Hints at a Return to Steam

In the Twitter post below, you can see a video of an EA branded mug with ‘steam’ clearly being visible from it. This, rather unusually, could fall into either category of being a bit too on the nose or people reading far too much into it. – What else could it be, though?

What Do We Think?

EA deciding to allow their games to appear on Steam again would not necessarily be an admission that Origin has failed to ‘catch-on’ with the community. Albeit, as above, many would agree with that sentiment.

In regards to this move, however, I suspect that initially, it will take the form of some of EA’s older releases. Games such as the older Star Wars titles and maybe even the original Command and Conquer games. In regards to modern releases, I would still expect initial releases to be a timed exclusive on the Origin platform. Even then, many may never make the move at all. I mean, call me crazy, but I just can’t see EA ever handing the retails of franchises such as Fifa over to Steam.

The Sims 4 releasing on Steam though, something just feels ‘right’ about that!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!