EA to Give Origin a Long-Overdue Makeover!

I think many would agree that out of all of the various ‘launcher’ platforms that end up on our PC, EA’s Origin is one of the most miserable. Not only in terms of its functionality (which is more than a little basic) but also the fact that (with crashes and errors not being uncommon) it’s clearly not been designed very well. What certainly hasn’t helped, however, is that over the years, it’s seen very few updates and, by and large, it’s pretty similar today as it was when it originally came out!

Well, following an update to the official website, EA has confirmed that it is set to launch a new ‘beta’ release of the Origin platform that will, hopefully, see the launcher taken in a far more user-friendly direction!

EA Origin Overhaul!

While there are no specifics regarding what the new launcher will represent, it’s pretty clear from the images that the user interface is going to be given a much-needed overhaul with improvements seen not only to the library interface but also the way in which you can interact with friends.

That being said though, from the images released, is it just me or does this look more than a little familiar to a number of platforms already out there?…

ea origin

What Do We Think?

Pending actually using it, the new beta version of Origin certainly looks to be an improvement. That being said, however, I can’t help but see this as being more than a little similar to the interfaces used in Discord and the Epic Games Store. Almost like some kind of unholy love child between the two.

Still, anything has to be better than what we have and if you want to sign-up for the beta release, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you use the Origin launcher? If so, what are your opinions of it? – Let us know in the comments!

