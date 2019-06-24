Early Version of Fallout Miami Fan-Made Expansion Now Available

I heard about this mod a while back, and like many out there, expected it to never really go anywhere. However, it looks like the modder Mika999 has made some progress. It’s far from finished, but it is playable.

The early version of Fallout Miami features the main worldspace. There’s stuff to remove, there are no NPCs yet, but it’s progress none the less. Keep in mind though, you need the full version of Fallout 4, plus all of the DLCs to play this expansion. It uses many assets from the DLC content that are required.

To access the new zone, you’ll want to head to the south eastern part of the Commonwealth. You’ll find a bus there. If you’re too lazy for that use the “cos miami 1, -2” command.

You can download the mod here. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

