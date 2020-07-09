ECS Announces the LIVA Z3 Plus & Z3E Plus Mini PCs

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, Mini-PC, Notebooks, mobile device, and smart city solutions provider, has announced the launch of the LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus mini PCs: energy efficient multi-functional mini PC designed for smart home, workstation, and a wide range of solutions.

The LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus can seamlessly integrate digital content into your everyday life for a faster, better, and smarter way of living.

ECS LIVA Z3 Plus & Z3E Plus Mini PCs

LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus allow compatibility with the latest desktop-grade Intel 10th Gen Core processors and feature evolutionary enhancement up to 6 cores on the performance. They support up to 32 GB DDR4 memory, and Intel Optane Technology that benefits the users to accelerate the entire utility performance by means of the integration between memory and hard drive. Apart from the computing ability that allows users to tackle daily tasks efficiently, you can effortlessly accomplish activities by talking to Amazon Alexa as a good hand.

LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus’s M.2 interface of HDD and SSD deliver a great benefit with an extra space for expansion, and breathtakingly fast speed of data transmission. They adopt the latest wireless technology, 802.11ax, letting users to experience high-speed connection quality seamlessly. In addition, there are two standard RJ 45 Ethernet port for alternatives to broaden the use scenarios.

Both models are designed to fit into its small size with a wide range of technology without compromising the ocular experiences. They provide not only the most popular interfaces, HDMI and mini-DP, to deliver quality videos but also be capable of broadcasting video with up to 4K UHD (4096 x 2160) resolution. What’s more, LIVA Z3E Plus has an optional HDMI-in capture card satisfying those who desire to record contents while conducting different sorts of activities such as playing online game, distance education, and so on.

Specifications

