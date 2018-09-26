ECS Elite Group Liva Q2 Series Mini-PC Review

Liva Q2 Series

Mini-PC systems is a market that, despite much effort, is still a little bit new and unusual. The concept of having a PC you could literally fit in your pocket is certainly one that would appeal to many. This is particularly for those who have jobs on the go that might not necessarily quite the bulk of a laptop, but perhaps something that could easily be hooked up to a monitor or a projector. Perhaps for a Powerpoint presentation. Perhaps even just as a means of having a PC hooked up to your TV for streaming and video.

With this in mind, we have had the pleasure of checking out the ECS Liva Q2 mini-PC. A Windows-based micro-PC that offers a surprising level of performance for such a small package.

Now, as this is a mini-PC you may not expect much from it. Let us, therefore, take a closer look and see if this could be a compact and convenient solution for you!

Features

Tiny in size, Big in Performance

The Best 4K Visual Experience

Stay cool and reliable

Online Anywhere with LAN/WiFi Options

Micro SD Slot for Extend Storage

System On/Off via TV/Monitor Remote

Explore endless computing possibilities

What Did ECS Have To Say?

“Smaller than a mouse , it‘s easy to put in your pocket and let the computer is everywhere LIVA Q2 is the Mini PC that you’ll never see because it’s just so small you won’t believe it’s a PC”– ECS

Specifications

For the specific model we tested, it included the Intel Pentium N5000 processor, 4GB memory, 64GB of storage and Windows 10. Please note below though that there are a few variants on the design.

For more information, please visit the official product page in the link here!