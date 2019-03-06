ECS Launches Compact 70x70mm Liva Q2 Mini-PC

Smallest ECS LIVA Yet

Measuring just 70 x 70 x 33.4mm, the new ECS LIVA Q2 mini-PC is an impressive little gadget. The “Q2” name is appropriate considering it is a “cute” little PC.

However, users will find either an Intel Pentium Silver N5000, Celeron N4100 or Celeron N4000 inside. So it should be just as capable as previous LIVA PCs which are larger.

These Pentium Silver and Celeron SoCs also feature Intel HD 600 graphics. It even provides a revised video engine capable of 10-bit HEVC decoding. There is also a full-size HDMI 2.0 output supporting 4K UHD video playback resolutions.

What Kind of Connectivity Options Does the Liva Q2 Have?

A Gigabit Ethernet port is also available in the rear, along with built-in Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1 internally for network connectivity.

In terms of storage, the ECS LIVA Q2 is available with either 32GB or 64GB eMMC built-in. Additional storage expansion is also available with a microSD slot supporting up to 128GB. Two full-size USB ports (one USB 3.1 Gen1 and one USB 2.0) are also available for devices or for storage.

Does This Have Passive Cooling?

Due to its compact size, cooling the hardware is not possible with a passive setup unlike previous LIVA units. There is an internal cooling fan and it exhausts at the top rear. There is also a small ventilation area in the front for drawing in cool air.

For more information, visit the LIVA Q2 product page.