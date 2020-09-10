ECS Launches the LIVA Q1 Series Mini PC

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, Mini-PC, Notebooks, mobile device, and smart city solutions provider, has today announced the launch of its new pocket-size yet multi-functional mini PC – LIVA Q1D/Q1L.

Aiming at the growing demand for stay at home application, LIVA Q1 series provide smart solutions for work/study from home device and home entertainment. In addition, the LIVA Q1 series is ideal for digital signage, thin-client or Terminal applications in versatile use-cases, including indoor displays for public facilities such as schools or libraries, healthcare, hospitality, business, and retail.

ECS LIVA Q1 Series Mini PC

LIVA Q1D/Q1L are build-in an ultra-power-efficient Intel Pentium / Celeron processors, equipped with 32/64 GB eMMC and a microSD slot to expand storage space. LIVA Q1 series support Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac enabling greater capacity for faster internet environments. It also features with Intel HD Graphics 500/505 to have stronger support for 4K videos playback. LIVA Q1 series design to build in a cooling fan in the ultra-small PC to keep the system stay cool and more stabilize.

The LIVA Q1 series integrate various kinds of I/O to support all your needs in one tiny PC that smaller than a mouse, including 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI and Gigabit LAN. Besides HDMI, LIVA Q1D gears with DisplayPort for users to connect double screens to speed up work efficiency. LIVA Q1L equipped with 2 Gigabit LAN to ensure the stability of your internet access and it can be separated into internal and external internet for security needs. These kinds of applications can be used for families to set up NAS system and for companies to secure their classified information.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing ECS has not confirmed how much their new Liva Q1 mini-PCs will cost nor when we can expect to see any specific regional release dates. If you do, however, want to learn more about these designs, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!