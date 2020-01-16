ECS Unveil Their Latest Mini-PC Solutions

I’ve always been a fan of ECS and their super-tiny computers. I’ve used the Liva PC’s for mini hidden systems in the past, and their new ones look set to improve in just about every way possible. First up, we have their new LIVA series, which look set to use at home, school, the office, retail and beyond. They’ve got a few new options too, such as the Z3 plus and Z3E Plus, which come with Intel 10th Gen CPUs, as well as 802.11ax WiFi.

This one has a four-microphone array right in the front too, allowing you to use the built-in Alexa voice command, which is seriously cool! They’ll even come with options for CEC, LTE, mSIM, multi-display, dual LAN, and more.

These cute little numbers are my favourite though. The Q1L and the Q1D come with options like Intel Pentium and Celeron N3350/N3450/N4200 and LPDDR4 2/4GB options. So, they’re not high-performance champions. However, what they are is super small. This makes them ideal for hidden and integrated systems. For a compact workstation, digital signage, office use and more, they’re absolutely perfect.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.