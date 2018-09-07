EIZO Launches the ColorEdge CG279X High-End Monitor

New Top of the Range ColorEdge Model

EIZO is announcing the launch of their new CG279X monitor. This is their new top-of-the-line product for their ColorEdge series, ideal for media professionals. Whether video editing, pre-printing, or image processing, the CG279X delivers accurate colours, thanks to its 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 99% of the Adobe RGB colour space coverage.

The panel itself has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and is a 10-bit display based on a 16-bit look-up-table. It also comes with broadcast and film presets BT.2020, BT709, DCI, PQ_DCI, PQ_BT.2100, and HLG_BT.2100.

Another new feature on the CG279X is the existence of USB-C. In fact, this is the first ColorEdge monitor have a USB-C port. This can be used for connecting the monitor signal, while also simultaneously feeding the USB hub built into the monitor. The ColorEdge CG279X also has a DisplayPort port, a DVI-D port, and an HDMI port, plus four USB downstream ports.

When Will the EIZO ColorEdge CG279X be Available?

The EIZO ColorEdge CG279X will be available by Winter 2018. It comes with a five-year warranty coverage. This includes on-site exchange service plus a colour and brightness warranty for up to 10,000 hours.

