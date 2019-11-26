EK-Quantum Vector for ASUS Dual Evo GPU Revealed

EK Water Blocks has joined forces with ASUS to create a new custom water block from the ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX EVO series graphics cards. The EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo series water blocks feature addressable D-RGB implementation in the stick out as well as the GPU terminal.

EK Water Blocks

The EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB water blocks are specifically engineered for ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070, 2080, 2070 SUPER and 2080 SUPER graphics cards. The water block itself uses the signature EK single slot slim look, and it covers the entire PCB length. This sophisticated cooling solution will transform your powerful ASUS graphics card into a minimalist, elegant piece of hardware with accented D-RGB LED lighting. The block also features a unique aesthetic cover over the block Terminal which is designed to showcase the graphics card model via addressable LEDs, visible from the side.

Cooling

It directly cools the GPU, VRAM and the VRM (voltage regulation module) as cooling liquid is channelled directly over these critical areas. This allows the graphics card to remain stable at high overclocks, intensive workloads and also enables it to run at its maximum Boost Clock. Ultimately, you can enjoy gaming at the highest possible performance of your graphics card, stutter-free in a low noise environment.

CNC

The base of the block is CNC machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is CNC machined out of high-quality acrylic material. Sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-rings. The brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure. It features four integrated LED sources, two located in the terminal cover and one LED strip on each end of the water block.

RGB

The water blocks are equipped with 5 V D-RGB addressable LEDs which are compatible with the motherboard 3-pin 5 V DRGB LED header( Aura gen_2). This product is compatible with AURA RGB sync software from ASUS, as well as most other major motherboard manufacturers RGB control software.

EK-Vector

The newly developed water blocks feature the signature EK-Vector cooling engine that has a larger footprint compared to the previous generation of full cover water blocks. This results in a larger surface area for heat transfer which allows the increase of thermal performance of these water blocks.

EK-Quantom

The EK-Quantum Vector Series water blocks use an Open Split-Flow cooling engine design which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restrictions, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps, or pumps running on low-speed settings and still achieve top performance. The jet plate and fin structure geometry have been optimized to provide even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performances even when used in reversed water flow scenarios.

Compatibility

The EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX 2070/2080 D-RGB water blocks are compatible with: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070, 2080, 2070 SUPER and 2080 SUPER graphics cards.

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2080 TI uses a reference-like PCB, and is compatible with EK-Quantum Vector RTX RE Ti and EK-Vector RTX RE Ti water blocks.

EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX series water blocks are compatible with the corresponding the EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX backplates that passively cool the graphics chip and VRM from the back side of the PCB. These backplates are made of high-quality aluminium and come in nickeled and anodized black variants. The EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX series water blocks are not compatible with the factory backplates.

For multi-GPU connectivity, we suggest EK-Scalar terminal line.

EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo RTX Backplates

EK recommends the purchase of a retention backplate which improves the aesthetics of your graphics cards, but also provides additional passive cooling to the GPU core and circuit board VRM section. The backplates for ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070, 2080 and their SUPER variants are available in either Nickel Plated or Black Anozided variants.

Availability and Pricing

The EK-Quantum Vector Dual Evo series water blocks and backplates are made in Slovenia, Europe and are available for pre-order through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. This product is expected to start shipping out on the 29th of November 2019. In the table below you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) with VAT included.