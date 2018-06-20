EK Reveal Custom Wood Finish Watercooling Hardware

EK Computex 2018

We’ve seen a lot of cool custom loop hardware over the years, but EK just went one better in my opinion. Their CEO made his own PC from wood, and that’s his personal computer on the left there (above).

This inspired them to create a range of custom loop hardware, blockings, fittings and more with a wood finish. Yes, they’re still metal underneath. However, you can pick the woods, the finishes, and much more.

This isn’t a retail thing as such either, this is a fully custom experience.

You arrange with their design team what goals you would like to meet, they’ll craft the hardware to suit your needs.

This the water cooling equivalent of going to a tailor for a James Bond level suit, vs picking something off the rack at Walmart. It’ll be expensive, but it’ll be truly unique and unmatched in style.

Turn your whole PC, a custom scratch build, the water cooling and more to a finely crafted work of art; you just need a credit card or three.

What do you think, is this something you would invest in? Or do you think it’ll be going too far? Who knows, if they get a lot of demand, they could take some of this to mass production for a wider market!

