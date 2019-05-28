EK Unleash Stunning Custom Loop Gear at Computex 2019

EK Unleash Stunning Custom Loop Gear

We’re huge fans of EK here at eTeknix, from their superb range of fluids to there blocks, to their fittings. They have the complete range of any custom-loop enthusiast. So let’s get started! As you can see, they’ve got their existing fluids and any new ones out on display, pretty self-explanatory really, but we do love those pastels (see above).

Don’t like the colours? Clear is always a safe bet for an easy to setup loop.

Or you can use additives to get the desired hue. As I said, they’ve got a solution for everyone.

Enterprise

Not all of their stuff is on a consumer level either. Their enterprise hardware is picking up some serious pace these days. For data centre, workstations, AI rigs and other extra-workload scenarios, custom loop cooling has a lot of advantages. For demanding systems, keeping everything from the CPU to the memory cool is important. I won’t dive into it too much, as this is B2B enterprise gear beyond most consumers. However, as you can see, they have a custom loop setup cooling seven high-end rendering cards; beastly computing power!

Gamers and Modders

This is the stuff we really love, and what better way to show off some of their custom loop gear than with a custom build.

This is their Fluid Gaming series. It’s pretty high-end stuff, but on the more affordable side for wider appeal. That being said, it’s still great looking gear but without the premium price of their flagship components. You can but all the CPU blocks, GPU blocks, res, pumps, radiators and more to scale it to your own requirements.

Another custom build showing off the same loop gear. The red and white looks perfect for this ASUS themed build.

Lignum

We’ve seen these products before at CES, but we still love them immensely. Chrome, matte finishes, it’s all been done. However, these are actual wood finishes, not plastic, not painted, but real wood. The effect is stunning, and I hope we see more of the market shift into this style, because it looks superb compared to the wall of RGB we often see.

Classic

Music like the Gaming series, the Classic is a pretty straight forward kit. It still have some lighting, and it’s hardly dull to look at either. However, the tooling is a bit more “basic” for lack of a better word. The less complex design and clean look do look nice though, I think. The aim here is performance over style, and will no doubt appeal to first time custom loopers.

Connect

Their new hub is finally complete, and coming to market very soon. It’s a powerful hub too, not just for hooking up a few fans and RGB lights, although it will do both of those two. It’s a master controller, so it can sync up your pump, fans and much more. It features scheduled maintenance modes too, which rev your pump to purge air, or your fans to clear dust. All of it can be customised and controlled from their software interface. Why have four hubs doing your whole loop, when one can do the job; cleaner, easier, better!

Quantum – Flagship Cooling

The Gaming series looks great and offers good performance, the classic looks good and offers great performance. However, Quantum looks spectacular and offers the best performance too… albeit at a higher price. This is their award-winning series of components for those who want to pay more, but also get more from their custom loop. The designs, the tooling, the overall build quality and detail on these components is as good as they get. There’s more customisation and expansion options, lending to enthusiast requirements.

Quantum Block

This is by far our favourite though. It is to CPU blocks what Ikea is to furniture. All of the components that make up this block as interchangeable and there’s quite a range of bits to choose from too. Why buy one block then add things, when you can order it exactly how you desire it.

These are all the same block, albeit with different finishes, surfaces, colours, etc.

You can change the screws, the inlet/outlet, trim, socket fitting, base plate, and more, all to suit your taste and requirements. Matte black and gold Intel fitting? No problem. Want a copper plate with a red trip, clear top and RGB? Nothing to it!

Computex 2019

We just want to say a massive thank you to our sponsors for Computex 2019; EK, Taitra, Patriot, Corsair and Viper Gaming. We’ll be bringing you the latest products and news for all these brands and many more while we’re in Taiwan. Check out our Computex 2019 event page for the latest!