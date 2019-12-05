EK-Vardar Fans Get a D-RGB Upgrade

EK Water Blocks is releasing a 140mm D-RGB version of its EK-Vardar fan – the EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB. Besides the new and advanced addressable lighting, the new fan also incorporates the Extended Range (ER) of the PWM operation feature. As well as the special Start-Stop function which brings a true 0 dB experience for the absolutely silent operation.

EK-Vardar Fans

The EK-Vardar RGB is a high-static pressure computer cooling fan, designed and built primarily for high-performance liquid cooling systems. The Vardar family of cooling fans carries the notorious name of a type of the cold northwesterly wind blowing from the mountains down to the valleys of Macedonia. They feature a black square frame that does not allow for the air to escape and ensuring optimal airflow through the radiator.

Performance

The fan uses a dual ball bearing most commonly used in industrial fan applications. The operational range is from 400rpm, all the way to 1600rpm. This extended range allows for a wide range of scenarios and covering the requirement of either silence or high performance in a single fan. Aside from the low-rpm operation, the fan features a Start-Stop function that will ensure the user a true 0 dB noise environment. When a fan curve is set with the minimum threshold point below 25-30% PWM duty cycle (depending on the motherboard model), the motor and the electronics will turn off and the fan will simply stop spinning. EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB restarts operation automatically as fan control ramps up its operational duty cycle past threshold start-stop point.

7 Fan Blade Design

The transparent, but frosted 7 fan blade design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan. Under the motor hub, there are a total of 9 addressable LEDs ensuring 360-degree light diffusion at broad daylight as well. The diodes can be separately controlled allowing unique lighting effects.

RGB

One of the key features of the EK-Vardar RGB fans is its simplicity as it uses standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB connectivity. Meaning it can be used with any standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB controller or any of popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB/Addressable header.

Key characteristics of the EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB fan

High-static pressure / low noise profile – unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB fan is built specifically for computer liquid cooling systems, namely radiator cooling. The Vardar’s design and construction are also very suitable for high-performance air coolers or as case fans for restrictive cases with dust filters.

High-quality motor and bearing assembly – New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings and the Dual-Ball bearing with 50.000 hours of lifespan (MTBF) ensures uninterrupted operation for years to come. Precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment allows performance on demand.

Sealed-edge fan casing – A classic, yet the effective square shape of the fan casing provides optimal performance in either pull- (suction) or push (pressure) regime without hydraulic losses thus ensuring the optimal cooling capacity of your liquid cooling radiators. The classic shape of the fan frame also allows easy cable routing while grouping more fans on one radiator.

Timeless design – The EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB fan with its simple square frame fits into any liquid cooling computer without drawing too much attention to itself.

Advanced D-RGB connection – The Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB is compatible with any popular D-RGB sync technology from major motherboard manufacturers.

Availability and Pricing

The EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB fan is designed and engineered in Slovenia by EK Water Blocks and is already available for purchase through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. In the table below you can see manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) with VAT included. EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB (400-1600 rpm): 25.90€. For more information, visit the product page.