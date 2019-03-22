EKWB Aluminium Water Blocks for NVIDIA RTX Now Available

Introducing the EK-AC GeForce RTX

EKWB has a new full-coverage water block for NVIDIA‘s top shelf RTX series of graphics cards. This one however, is a more affordable, aluminium-based block instead of the usual copper.

Although just like EKWB’s copper blocks, this water block directly cools the GPU, RAM as well as VRM (voltage regulation module). So users can crank up the performance and not worry about other component temperatures as well.

The water block also has addressable digital RGB LEDs built in. This integrates readily with motherboard RGB LED platforms including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Which RTX Video Cards are Compatible with this Water Block?

This water block is compatible with Founder’s Edition RTX 2080, RTX 2080 Ti and RTX TITAN video cards. Furthermore, it is also compatible with over three dozen other partner cards. Visit this EKWB compatibility page for the full video card list.

What is Included in the Package?

EK-AC GeForce RTX water block

Aesthetic black backplate

Necessary mounting screws, nuts, and washers

2x EK plug G1/4”

Thermal pads

Thermal grease EK-TIM Ectotherm (1g)

How Much are these EKWB EK-AC GeForce RTX Water Blocks?

The EK-AC GeForce RTX water block has an MSRP of €109.90 with VAT, available now directly from the EK Webshop.