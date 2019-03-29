EKWB Announces EK-Vector RTX Titan Water Block

Proper Cooling for the Most Powerful Video Card Right Now

Slovenian liquid cooling expert EKWB has finally released a full coverage water block for the NVIDIA RTX Titan. This is of course, currently the most powerful gaming video card on the planet. Outperforming even NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Ti.

Just like the Founder’s Edition RTX Titan, the new EK-Vektor RTX Titan is clad in black and gold. The gold plated electrolytic copper is fitting considering it is a premium product. It also contrasts nicely with the CNC machined black POM acetal top.

This special edition water block features a redesigned cooling engine that has a larger footprint compared to the previous generation of EK Full Cover water blocks. Which should result in superior thermal performance.

One big change that EKWB has done is to provide a single-slot bracket with this block. So that means users are not taking up two slot and the slimmer look also looks much better.

Furthermore, it is also compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. So in case the gold plating needs some illumination, users can light it up.

How Much is the EKWB EK-Vektor RTX Titan?

The EK-Vektor RTX Titan is available now for €249.95 (VAT incl).

