EKWB Announces RGB Monoblock for ASRock X470 Taichi

Supreme Cooling Solution for Ryzen Users

Slovenia-based liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB is launching yet another RGB monoblock for AMD users. They already released several for MSI and ASUS X470 motherboard, but now it is ASRock‘s turn. The latest EK-FB ASRock X470 Taichi RGB Monoblock is compatible with both Taichi and Taichi Ultimate boards.

As usual it uses the award-winning EK-supremacy EVO engine and it cools the CPU core as well as the critical VRM components. This lets users overclock to their hearts content, without fear of overheating the MOSFETs. This replaces the default heatsinks so users have to remove those prior to installing the block. ASRock makes installation much more convenient since the brass stand-offs on the block are already in place. All it needs is a proper screwing.

The block uses a standard 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip which connects to the motherboard’s 4-pin LED header. Users can also use an external 12V 4-pin LED controller hardware. EKWB also made this LED strip removable, so users can mod or replace it with a digital 5V 3-pin LED if they prefer. In fact, EKWB provides this with the package already, giving users the option to address each individual LED colour..

How Much is the EKWB X470 Taichi RGB Monoblock?

The EK-FB ASRock X470 Taichi RGB Monoblock is now available for an MSRP of 139.90€ with VAT included.