EKWB Announces Upgrade Kits for AMD RX 5700 GPUs

EKWB is, without a doubt, one of the biggest and best names when it comes to custom PC cooling solutions with many of their designs providing an excellent upgrade option for consumers with existing liquid-cooled systems.

In announcing their latest product launch, however, AMD 5700 (and XT) owners may want to pay attention. Why? Well, EKWB has officially revealed their upgrade kits designed to work specifically with these graphics cards to provide some nice RGB effects and, of course, some much friendlier temperatures.

EKWB Reveal Upgrade Kits for AMD RX 5700 GPUs

As these are upgrade kits, they are designed to work specifically with the reference AMD models of the 5700 and 5700 XT graphics cards. It does, therefore, beg the question as to if they need this upgrade? Well, while their performance levels are more than solid, if there is any criticism to make of them, it was their noise and temperature control. Put simply, the reference models can be hot and vocal when pushed hard.

As such, if you have a custom loop system already in place and own a 5700 (XT) then this upgrade kit might prove to be an excellent option for you to really kick things into another gear!

What Does EKWB Have to Say?

“EK® Water Blocks, the leading premium computer liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is releasing EK-Quantum Vector Radeon RX 5700 +XT D-RGB water blocks that are compatible with reference design AMD® Radeon™ RX 5700 and 5700 XT graphics cards. These water blocks are an evolution of the EK-Vector Radeon RX 5700 +XT RGB blocks which featured regular RGB. The new Quantum blocks feature 5V D-RGB addressable LEDs. For even more lighting customization and control of every LED diode separately. As with its predecessor, this water block directly cools the GPU, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and VRM (voltage regulation module). As cooling liquid is channeled directly over these critical areas. The EK-Quantum Vector Radeon RX 5700 +XT D-RGB water blocks are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. Since it features a classic 3-pin 5V RGB LED strip.”

Availability

These upgrade kits were expected to launch much earlier this year. It seems, however, that EKWB has potentially had to make a few minor tweaks. The good news is, however, that these should be hitting retail shelves pretty much by the time you’re reading this!

How Much Do They Cost?

As always, the prices below are subject to change as and when they hit retail shelves. In terms of water cooling upgrade kits, however, they’re not that bad at all. If you are, therefore, enjoying your AMD 5700 (XT) graphics card, but perhaps not so much the noise or temperatures, then you may very well want to consider this as a strong upgrade solution.

For more information on specifications and prices, you can check out the official EKWB website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Do you think reference AMD 5700 (XT) graphics cards would see a huge benefit from this? – Let us know in the comments!