EKWB and ASUS Partner for Water-Cooled Nvidia 30XX GPUs

EKWB, a leading computer cooling solutions provider, has officially unveiled its latest collaboration with ASUS. The result is three GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards with a pre-installed full-cover EK water block. A match made in heaven for enthusiasts, demanding content creators, and gamers. This strategic collaboration between ASUS and EK brings new GPUs that emphasize minimalistic, robust design, DIY convenience, and high performance.

Going the extra mile, the ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 Series are built using Auto-Extreme technology to solder components to the PCB with extreme precision. All cards feature an aluminum backplate to prevent PCB flex and a single-slot mounting bracket made with 304 stainless steel for better corrosion resistance. Water block mounting is handled by ASUS during the manufacturing process, so each graphics card is ready right out-of-the-box to deliver high performance and reliability to customers.

The water block is bearing the nonintrusive EK Classic design, while the integrated addressable D-RGB Aura Sync ready LEDs will make sure the GPU blends in perfectly with every liquid-cooled PC. The base of the block is CNC-machined out of the purest electrolytic copper sourced from Europe, which is then nickel plated to preserve it from oxidation, maintaining an attractive glossy look. The top of the block is CNC-machined out of the high-quality glass-like cast acrylic.

The pristine clarity of the plexi top reveals the attractive flow path which channels coolant over critical areas like the GPU, RAM, and VRM, thus providing sustained peak performance during gaming and other GPU-intense tasks. These water blocks were specifically designed for ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards and feature optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them.

An Open Split-Flow cooling engine design is implemented, which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restriction, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps or pumps running on low-speed settings and still achieve top performance. The jet plate and fin structure geometry have been optimized to provide even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performance when used in any given coolant flow orientation, unlike some products that are currently available on the market.

The Passion of Enthusiasts

This is an out-of-the-box solution for custom loop cooling systems where the customer doesn’t have to worry about the correct water block installation or voiding the GPU warranty. The well-established precise manufacturing and assembly processes at ASUS are a guarantee of high-reliability. EK has brought their A-game with a high-quality water block design that maximizes cooling across critical components.

All this technology is elegantly packed into a single-slot footprint, enabling compatibility with a wide range of cases, including small form factor builds. The ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are perfect for seasoned veterans who want a reliable all-in-one bundle for their latest build and novices looking for a comfortable start in building their first custom loop.

Speaking of novices, EK will bring special Black Nickel Edition EK Classic liquid cooling kits to support enthusiasts willing to dive into custom loop liquid cooling for the first time. These will feature all-Black-Nickel finish fittings and two additional fittings, making the kits expansion-ready for the ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The Black Nickel Edition kits will be available in all four variants – the S240, S360, P240, and P360, making them suitable for SFF mITX builds and high-performing ATX-sized PCs.

The EK-Classic Black Nickel Edition liquid cooling kits have all the parts you need to assemble your first custom loop. They also come with useful building tools, like the Tube Cutter, Foldable Filling Bottle, 4-in-1 Allen Key, and more! You don’t have to worry about compatibility issues, missing something, or being nervous about the right amount of fittings or tube length. All products in this kit use 3-pin 5V D-RGB headers and are Aura Sync compatible for full synchronization.

Where Can I Learn More?

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 Graphics Cards will be available worldwide in mid-November. ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 will be available worldwide at the end of November. – If you want to learn more about these new GPU designs, you can check out the EKWB website via the link here or, alternatively, you can visit ASUS here!

