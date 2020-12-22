EKWB Unveils Classic Blocks for Reference 3090/3080 GPUs

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), a premium computer liquid cooling gear manufacturer, has today announced the launch of its brand new EK-Classic water block, created specifically for reference-design-based NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards.

The new EK-Classic GPU water block is a part of the EK-Classic Lineup, which is directly addressing price-conscious users while reusing some of the key technology solutions and a timeless design that established EK as the market leader in the PC liquid cooling industry.

This water block is purpose-designed with a much thicker 11.2 mm copper base to clear the tall capacitors on most reference design graphics cards. This gives the water block advantage on the market of having a clean design and a wider compatibility list, without sacrificing any coolant flow restriction. The block features additional cutouts on the base to accommodate non-standard fan-headers and additional PCB components that certain reference designs have.

The water block also features optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them. Additionally, this new design allows the terminal to be screwed directly onto the copper cold plate of the GPU block, making it more rigid and reducing the chances of damaging the water block.

The EK-Classic water block directly cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM (voltage regulation module) as cooling liquid is channeled right over these critical areas. The water block is in contact with MOSFETs and chokes to maximize cooling and minimize the chances of coil whine, unlike some products that are currently available on the market.

Compatibility

EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB is compatible with reference NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards based on Ampere graphics processors.

Current Confirmed Compatibility List (This may be updated in the future as more GPUs get certified)

EMTEK GeForce RTX 3080 Black Edition OC

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix GS

GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 EX Gamer

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 EX Gamer

GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 EX Gamer

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 EX Gamer

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB

KUROUTOSHIKOU GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GALAKURO (GG-RTX3090-E24GB/TP)

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro (NED3080019IA-132AA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S19IA-132AA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro (NED3090019SB-132BA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro OC (NED3090S19SB-132BA)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3090 OC XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXMPB)

Dimensions

