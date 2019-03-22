EKWB EK-Vector Water Blocks for Radeon VII Now Available

The Wait is Over

EKWB has finally released their EK-Vector full-coverage water block for AMD‘s Radeon VII graphics card.

As usual, the block uses a thick clear glass acrylic providing a clear view of the cooling engine. See the coolant flow through the GPU core, and the VRM, keeping the video card humming. Even when overclocked.

The copper base is also available with optional nickel plating. Although for those who prefer a classic look, a pure copper version is also available. Lastly, for those who prefer a simpler look, an Acetal version is also available with either pure copper or with nickel plating.

The versions with nickel plating come with RGB LEDs. This uses the classic 4-pin analog RGB LED strip. Furthermore, it readily integrates with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome Sync compatible motherboards.

How Much are these EKWB EK-Vector Radeon VII Water Blocks?

Both the Copper + Acetal, as well as the Copper + Plexi versions have an MSRP of 129.90€ (VAT incl).

Meanwhile, the RGB version with Nickel + Acetal has an MSRP of 144.90€, while the Nickel + Plexi version costs 149.90€.

A backplate is also available in two variants: Black (36.90€ ) or Nickel (43.90€).

All are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop or EK Partner Reseller Network.