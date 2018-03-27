EKWB Launches Charity Auction Build for a Good Cause

Bid on a Custom Computer for a Good Cause

Slovenian liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB is not announcing a new product release this time. Instead, they are taking time and money out with the help of some friends to give back to the community. With the help of MSI, BeQuiet, Mlacom, In Win, POS Plastika, and NUS, the company is launching a charity auction for a one-of-a-kind build. This system is of course packed with sweet top-of-the-line hardware built inside EK’s own Vulture mini-ITX chassis.

As expected, the system is fully liquid-cooled with EKWB parts and perfectly matches the Winter Vulture theme. It comes with an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU with an MSI Geforce GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G graphics card. In terms of storage, it has a 240GB SSD with Windows 10 installed and has 16GB memory. All the be quiet! Dark Power Pro power supply cables also have sleeving in white.

What Charitable Cause is the Money Going To?

This auction supports the Humanitarian project Sponsorship in Slovenia (Botrstvo v Sloveniji). It started in 2010 under The Association of Friends of Youth Ljubljana Moste-Polje. Which concentrates on helping children and youth from socially disadvantaged families from all over Slovenia. The goal of the project is to connect children in need and people willing to help with the intention of enabling better possibilities for healthy development and create equal opportunities for all children.

How Can I Bid on the System?

To keep things simple and transparent, EKWB is using eBay, the world’s most popular auction website to run the campaign. Follow this link to see the current status of the action and to bid. At the time of writing this article, the top bid is for US $1,835.00, which is still considerably lower than what this system costs. EKWB also has a link available for those who want to donate on their website.

