EKWB Launches Monoblock for MSI X299 mATX Motherboards

Full Cover RGB LED Block for MSI x299 mATX Boards

One of the most important aspects of running an overclocked Intel HEDT processor is keeping the X299 motherboard VRMs running cool. It is also fairly easy to do when you have it under a liquid cooler. Which is why its great to see that EKWB finally has an option available for MSI‘s micro-ATX X299 motherboards with the launch of the K-FB MSI X299M GAMING PRO CARBON RGB Monoblock.

Like previous EKWB X299 monoblocks for ASUS and Gigabyte, the EK-FB MSI X299M GAMING PRO CARBON RGB monoblock uses the EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine for efficient performance. The entire contact surface is nickel-plated copper, so it looks great and minimizes oxidation build-up. The top part is also made of clear glass acrylic. Which means the coolant is visible and the LED can shine through.

The RGB LED is a strip along the bottom area. Which also illuminates the MSI logo and disperses across the block. The coldplate in this version has been redesigned compared to previous EKWB monoblocks. This ensures proper contact across the entire IHS and better thermal transfer. It is ready to install out of the box as the nickel plated brass screw-in standoffs are already in place. Users simply need to put in the thermal interface material on the CPU and VRM contact points.

