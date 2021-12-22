EKWB Launch Momentum² Monoblock for ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming Motherboards

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the launch of a new AMD AM4 socket-based monoblock belonging to the Quantum Line of products, the EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X570-I Gaming D-RGB. This monoblock is engineered specifically for the ROG Strix X570-I Gaming ITX motherboard from ASUS. The addressable D-RGB LED in the monoblock is compatible with ASUS Aura Sync RGB control and offers a full lighting customization experience for every single diode at any given time. This monoblock is EK-Matrix7 compatible.

This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Ryzen AMD processors and the monoblock is compatible with the AM4 socketed ROG Strix X570-I Gaming motherboard. This monoblock uses the latest generation of EK Velocity² cooling engine to ensure the best possible CPU cooling while not reducing flow to other components. This water block directly cools the AM4 Ryzen CPU, VRM section, and importantly the X570 Chipset which tends to run quite hot. This eliminates the need for any fans on the motherboard.

EKWB Momentum² Monoblock for ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming Motherboards

Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with a great solution for high and stable overclocks. Like with every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X570-I Gaming D-RGB features a high flow design and it can be easily used with the system using weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings as well. The Quantum Momentum monoblock also comes with sophisticated D-RGB (addressable) lightning with a total of 19 LEDs. They connect to a standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB addressable header, named Aura Gen2 header on this ROG motherboard.

The base of the monoblock is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is made of quality cast acrylic material. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are pre-installed and allow for easy installation.

A Digital (addressable) 3-pin 5 V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the monoblock that connects to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header or it can be connected to any other supported 5 V 3-pin LED controller. This product is compatible with ASUS Aura Sync RGB control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the AURA Addressable Gen2 header.

Price & Availability

EKWB has confirmed that the EK-Quantum Momentum² ROG Strix X570-I Gaming D-RGB monoblock is available now for pre-order through the EK Webshop with shipping expected to start around mid-February 2022 for a price in the region of €199.95.

